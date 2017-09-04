Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Miranda Lambert leads nominations for 51st CMA Awards
|Sarah Rodman
Miranda Lambert woke up to good news on Labor Day. The singer, who released her critically acclaimed double album "The Weight of These Wings" in November, was the top nominee for the 51st CMA awards.
In all, the Texas native received five nods including album, female vocalist, single and song for her ballad "Tin Man" and music video for "Vice."
Following closely on Lambert's heels were vocal group Little Big Town and Keith Urban who both scored four nominations.
Other multiple nominees included Eric Church, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton.
Although Taylor Swift has left country for pop, she racked up her 23rd CMA nomination as the writer of Little Big Town's song contender "Better Man."
The morning's biggest surprise was the album nomination for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. While the singer-songwriter's "The Nashville Sound" was easily one of the best of the year, Isbell-- who is generally considered more of an Americana artist-- has not previously been embraced by the Nashville establishment in this fashion.
The CMA award nominations were announced Monday on "Good Morning America" by Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina and Brothers Osborne. Alaina and Brothers Osborne also received nominations, with the "American Idol" alum cited in the new artist category and the siblings from Maryland recognized in the vocal duo and music video categories.
Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will reteam for the 10th time to host the show from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
51st CMA award nominees
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Better Man” - Little Big Town
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Dirt on My Boots” – Jon Pardi
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The Breaker – Little Big Town
From a Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum
The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
SONG OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Songwriter[s])
“Better Man” (Little Big Town)
Songwriter: Taylor Swift
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” (Keith Urban)
Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen
“Body Like a Back Road” (Sam Hunt)
Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Dirt on My Boots” (Jon Pardi)
Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
“Tin Man” (Miranda Lambert)
Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Craving You” - Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
“Funny How Time Slips Away” - Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
“Kill a Word” - Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
“Setting the World on Fire” - Kenny Chesney with Pink
“Speak to a Girl” - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Better Man” – Little Big Town
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne
“Vice” – Miranda Lambert
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi
Brett Young