Miranda Lambert leads nominations for 51st CMA Awards

Miranda Lambert woke up to good news on Labor Day. The singer, who released her critically acclaimed double album "The Weight of These Wings" in November, was the top nominee for the 51st CMA awards.

In all, the Texas native received five nods including album, female vocalist, single and song for her ballad "Tin Man" and music video for "Vice."

Following closely on Lambert's heels were vocal group Little Big Town and Keith Urban who both scored four nominations.

Other multiple nominees included Eric Church, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton.

Although Taylor Swift has left country for pop, she racked up her 23rd CMA nomination as the writer of Little Big Town's song contender "Better Man."

The morning's biggest surprise was the album nomination for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. While the singer-songwriter's "The Nashville Sound" was easily one of the best of the year, Isbell-- who is generally considered more of an Americana artist-- has not previously been embraced by the Nashville establishment in this fashion.

The CMA award nominations were announced Monday on "Good Morning America" by Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina and Brothers Osborne. Alaina and Brothers Osborne also received nominations, with the "American Idol" alum cited in the new artist category and the siblings from Maryland recognized in the vocal duo and music video categories.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will reteam for the 10th time to host the show from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

51st CMA award nominees

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” - Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Dirt on My Boots” – Jon Pardi

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Breaker – Little Big Town

From a Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Songwriter[s])

“Better Man” (Little Big Town)

Songwriter: Taylor Swift

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” (Keith Urban)

Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

“Body Like a Back Road” (Sam Hunt)

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Dirt on My Boots” (Jon Pardi)

Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Tin Man” (Miranda Lambert)

Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Craving You” - Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

“Funny How Time Slips Away” - Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

“Kill a Word” - Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

“Setting the World on Fire” - Kenny Chesney with Pink

“Speak to a Girl” - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Brett Young