More unreleased Jimi Hendrix studio recordings coming via 'Both Sides of the Sky'

"Both Sides of the Sky," a new collection of previously unreleased Jimi Hendrix recordings, is due March 9.

Another “new” Jimi Hendrix album is on its way, this one pulling together more previously unreleased studio recordings by the celebrated guitarist, singer and songwriter.

“Both Sides of the Sky,” due March 9, features 10 such recordings, along with three more studio sessions Hendrix made from 1968 to 1970, with a variety of musicians supporting him including those from the original Jimi Hendrix Experience as well as the group he formed later, the Band of Gypsies.

Among the tracks: Hendrix’s interpretation of Muddy Waters’ “Mannish Boy”; a version of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock,” also featuring Stephen Stills and recorded before the hit Crosby, Stills & Nash version was released; a Stills original titled “$20 Blues”; and Hendrix originals “Lover Man” and “Hear My Train A-Comin’.”

“Both Sides of the Sky” follows releases in recent years of studio material Hendrix never released in his lifetime. It is produced by his sister, Janie Hendrix, and longtime Hendrix catalog producers John McDermott and Eddie Kramer, who engineered Hendrix’s original recordings.

“Jimi’s true home was the studio,” Kramer said in a statement. “That’s where the music and the magic happened. He loved everything about recording and it’s been my distinct pleasure and an honor to play a part in that process both then and now.”

“Valleys of Neptune,” which was released in 2010, reached No. 4 on Billboard, and “People, Hell and Angels” peaked at No. 2 on the same chart three years later, spawning the single “Somewhere,” the only Hendrix single to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.