Morrissey releases appropriately mopey video for 'Spent the Day in Bed'

Morrissey always pines for the devotion of others, and in the new video for "Spent the Day in bed," he finally has someone doting on him full time.

The singer's new video finds UK soccer star Joey Barton carting him around in a wheelchair to a semi-abandoned social club, where Moz performs the organ-driven new single and the cabaret artist David Hoyle twirls behind veils onstage.

The song is the latest sneak peek at Morrissey's new album, "Low in High School," which is set for release on Nov. 17. He'll likely preview the album when he headlines the Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 10-11, with Billy Idol opening.

And considering the recent reissue of "The Queen Is Dead," the landmark album by his former band, the Smiths -- plus a stage series based on his work and a new movie about his early days -- hopefully Morrissey will be in more upbeat spirits than he is in his new video. (Ah, who are we kidding?)