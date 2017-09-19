Morrissey's new song, 'Spent the Day in Bed,' has some sage advice for our troubled times

Morrissey has a two-night stand coming up at the Hollywood Bowl this fall, but true to form, his latest single suggests he'd rather be curled up under a blanket and hiding from the world.

"Spent the Day in Bed" is the new single from his forthcoming album, "Low in High School," and its electric piano-driven riff is a bit of a departure from his usual palette.

It also has some useful advice for staying sane in these trying times: "Stop watching the news / Because the news contrives to frighten you / To make you feel small and alone / To make you feel that your mind isn't your own."

Moz, a recent Twitter convert, also detailed the album art and tracklisting for "Low in High School," which includes the volatile single "Who Will Protect Us From the Police?"

"Low in High School" is out Nov. 17, and Morrissey headlines the Bowl on Nov. 10-11, sharing the bill with Billy Idol (huh?) both nights. You can buy tickets here.