NBC reportedly looking into returning to Scranton and 'The Office'

It’s beginning to look a lot like 2005 over at NBC.

TVLine reported Monday that the broadcast network is contemplating a continuation of “The Office” for the 2018-2019 television season.

The rumored return to Scranton, Pa., and Dunder-Mifflin Paper Co. comes on the heels of NBC’s successful relaunch of “Will & Grace,” which returned to airwaves in September, more than 10 years after its original series finale in 2006.

“The Office” hasn’t been absent from the pop-culture conversation for nearly as long, originally premiering in 2005 before concluding in 2013.

According to TVLine, the relaunched “Office” would feature a mix of old and new characters, but would not include longtime regional manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell).

In August, NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt told Deadline that he had repeatedly spoken to Greg Daniels, who developed the U.S. adaptation of the British series, about bringing the show back someday.

“There is certainly an open invitation, but we don’t have anything happening right now,” Greenblatt said. “If [Daniels] wants to do it, I would do it.”

Representatives for NBC did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Tuesday morning.