'Saturday Night Live' will continue to air live simultaneously from coast to coast
|Libby Hill
"Saturday Night Live" walked away from the 2017 Emmy Awards with more trophies than any other show and a bit of a swagger in its step.
NBC announced Tuesday that when the program returns for its 43rd season it will resume live coast-to-coast broadcasts, as it experimented with last season.
For the first time in its history, "SNL" opted to air live nationwide for the final four episodes of Season 42, a move that garnered an 11% gain in “live plus same-day” viewership versus what “SNL” averaged earlier in the season.
Either way, the long-running sketch show found ratings gold in the 2016 election and beyond, earning the show its highest ratings in 22 years.
Each episode of the season will air live at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, 10:30 p.m. Central, 9:30 p.m. Mountain and 8:30 p.m. Pacific.
Season 43 of "SNL" premieres Sept. 30 with host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay-Z.