With the Oscars around the corner and much of Hollywood still focused on the twists and turns of the presidency of Donald Trump, here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Netflix announces 'The Get Down' return date with new teaser
|Makeda Easter
Bell-bottoms, turntable battles and disco divas are all making a comeback through Netflix's hip-hop musical "The Get Down."
Netflix announced Thursday that its flashy show, which reportedly cost more than $120 million to make, will return on April 7 for a follow-up dubbed "The Get Down Part II."
Created by Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis, " The Get Down " tells the story of hip-hop's birth through a group of teens who try to make their music dreams a reality amid the political climate of 1970s New York City.
"We're gonna take our music from minor to major league," a voiceover says in the 15-second teaser clip Netflix released Thursday.
The second part of the series is set in 1978, one year after we are introduced to Books, the gifted writer and burgeoning rapper; Mylene, the disco dreamer; and Shaolin Fantastic, the Grandmaster Flash trainee.
Check out the teaser above.