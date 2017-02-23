Bell-bottoms, turntable battles and disco divas are all making a comeback through Netflix's hip-hop musical "The Get Down."

Netflix announced Thursday that its flashy show, which reportedly cost more than $120 million to make, will return on April 7 for a follow-up dubbed "The Get Down Part II."

Created by Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis, " The Get Down " tells the story of hip-hop's birth through a group of teens who try to make their music dreams a reality amid the political climate of 1970s New York City.

"We're gonna take our music from minor to major league," a voiceover says in the 15-second teaser clip Netflix released Thursday.

The second part of the series is set in 1978, one year after we are introduced to Books, the gifted writer and burgeoning rapper; Mylene, the disco dreamer; and Shaolin Fantastic, the Grandmaster Flash trainee.

Check out the teaser above.