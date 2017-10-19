Netflix's 'The Punisher' gets release date that sparks superhero showdown

Marvel's "The Punisher" is coming, and it's going to take every member of DC's Justice League to stop him.

Netflix released a new trailer for its upcoming comic book adaptation Thursday, hyping the adventures of vigilante Frank Castle and finally announcing a release date for the mysterious series.

And it's a doozy.

"The Punisher" will be debuting on Netflix Nov. 17, the same day as DC's "Justice League" makes its bow in theaters.

The streaming service provider initially played fast and loose with announcing when audiences might finally get to see the Jon Bernthal-anchored series, with a September trailer that obscured the release date, revealing only that "The Punisher" would be released at some point this year.

The Netflix series has seen a bit of turmoil in the run-up to its release. An event in Paris was canceled, as was a New York Comic-Con panel, in the wake of gun-related violence in Las Vegas earlier this month.

When Castle was first introduced in Marvel Comics in 1974, it was as a vigilante who used the instruments of war to fuel his vendetta after the murder of his family. Castle often enacts realistic (and bloody) killings, which remains mostly an anomaly in mainstream comic books.

(Warning: This trailer includes graphic violence.)