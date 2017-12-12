New animated 'She-Ra' and 'Trolls' series headed to Netflix

Ready to meet the new incarnation of the Princess of Power? “She-Ra,” “Trolls: The Beat Goes On” and more original animated series are headed to Netflix in 2018.

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation Television announced Tuesday a slate of new shows that will premiere on the streaming series as early as January, including a new take on “She-Ra” from the Eisner Award-winning Noelle Stevenson.

The original “She-Ra: Princess of Power” debuted in 1985 as a counterpoint to the popular “He-Man” cartoon (and series of toys) about her long-lost twin brother.

The show followed the adventures of Princess Adora, who transforms into the super-powered warrior She-Ra using the Sword of Protection, as she helps the citizens of Etheria fight back against the villains who kidnapped and raised her. (It’s a long story.)

The new “She-Ra” will be a modern take on the character for a new generation of young fans, according to the official description. The press release also noted that the epic fantasy will celebrate female friendship and empowerment. Sounds like a perfect fit for comic-book fans familiar with Stevenson’s work on “Lumberjanes” and “Nimona.”

Other new shows hitting Neflix next year include “Trolls: The Beat Goes On,” which picks up where the film left off. In the show, Poppy and Branch will be voiced by Amanda Leighton (“This Is Us,” “The Fosters”) and Skylar Astin (“Pitch Perfect” 1 and 2), respectively.

“Robot Chicken” alum Matthew Beans serves as executive producer with original songs written and produced by “Pitch Perfect 3’s” Alana Da Fonseca. The show will premiere Jan. 19.

The other animated shows scheduled to hit Neflix some time in 2018 include “The Boss Baby: Back in Business,” “Harvey Street Kids,” “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants,” as well as Guillermo del Toro’s “Trollhunters (Part 3)” and “3 Below.”

Watch the trailer for “Trolls: The Beat Goes On” above.