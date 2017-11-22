Nick Carter, accused of rape by Dream singer Melissa Schuman, is 'shocked and saddened'

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys has been accused of rape by Melissa Schuman, a former member of the girl group Dream, who says the singer had oral sex and intercourse with her against her will at his apartment when he was 22 and she was 18.

Carter, now 37, said in a statement Wednesday that he was “shocked and saddened” by Schuman’s allegation, which he said he was hearing for the first time.

Schuman wrote early in November on her personal blog that she met Carter over the phone via their reps when she was 18 and accepted an offer to hang out with friends at his apartment. Carter provided alcohol, she said. Schuman described a night of Carter leading her from room to room and escalating his sexual behavior — including performing oral sex on her and initiating intercourse — despite what she said were continued refusals to consent.

“Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual,” Carter said. “We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.”

Shortly after the incident, Schuman said, she told her then-manager what had happened and he said he’d investigate. He wound up advising her that she couldn’t fight his legal team, she said. She said that shortly after they performed a song together at a showcase, she lost interest in continuing her pursuit of a solo singing career.