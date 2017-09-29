Awwk-ward! Celebs share embarrassing puberty photos for Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll fundraiser

During his Wednesday night appearance on "The Late Show" to promote "Big Mouth," his new Netflix comedy about puberty, Kroll brought a deeply unflattering photo of himself as a teenager.

There is little room for levity as Puerto Rico recovers from the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Maria, but Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll are looking to change that with a new fundraising endeavor.

They then decided to raise funds for Puerto Rico's hurricane relief by inviting other celebrities to tweet their awkward puberty photos with the hashtag #PuberMe and #PuertoRicoRelief. The pair promised to donate funds for each celebrity participating.

On Thursday night, Colbert announced that the funds will come from the AmeriCone Dream Fund and that for each celebrity – he reserved the right to determine who is and isn't a celebrity – the fund will donate $1,000.

Stars have already jumped aboard the embarrassment train, with Sarah Silverman, Michael Bloomberg and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has already written a song to raise funds for Puerto Rico, among many others sharing photos from their youth.

It's Friday, so sit back, relax and enjoy a few of the delightfully awkward photos your favorite celebrities have shared.