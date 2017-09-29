Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Olivia de Havilland scores court victory; trial will begin Nov. 27
- 'Sex and the City 3'? Nope, not happening, says Sarah Jessica Parker
- Beyoncé goes bilingual on new remix of 'Mi Gente' for disaster relief
- Lynda Carter calls out James Cameron for his 'Wonder Woman' jabs
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets support from Joe Biden after cancer diagnosis
- Did you hear the one about Harrison Ford swapping jokes with Jimmy Fallon?
Awwk-ward! Celebs share embarrassing puberty photos for Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll fundraiser
|Libby Hill
There is little room for levity as Puerto Rico recovers from the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Maria, but Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll are looking to change that with a new fundraising endeavor.
During his Wednesday night appearance on "The Late Show" to promote "Big Mouth," his new Netflix comedy about puberty, Kroll brought a deeply unflattering photo of himself as a teenager.
Colbert then shared a photo of himself as a teen.
They then decided to raise funds for Puerto Rico's hurricane relief by inviting other celebrities to tweet their awkward puberty photos with the hashtag #PuberMe and #PuertoRicoRelief. The pair promised to donate funds for each celebrity participating.
On Thursday night, Colbert announced that the funds will come from the AmeriCone Dream Fund and that for each celebrity – he reserved the right to determine who is and isn't a celebrity – the fund will donate $1,000.
Stars have already jumped aboard the embarrassment train, with Sarah Silverman, Michael Bloomberg and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has already written a song to raise funds for Puerto Rico, among many others sharing photos from their youth.
It's Friday, so sit back, relax and enjoy a few of the delightfully awkward photos your favorite celebrities have shared.