Rapper Cardi B eclipses Taylor Swift on Billboard singles chart; Foo Fighters have No. 1 album

|Randall Roberts
Album rock's still not dead, at least not as long as Dave Grohl and his band Foo Fighters are dropping riffs and preaching hard-driving musical release.
Foo Fighters have banked the No. 1 album in the country for its newest release, "Concrete and Gold," according to Nielsen Music data released on Monday. The band's ninth studio effort is its second to hit the top; its 2011 album, "Wasting Light," also reigned.
The difference? "Concrete and Cold" sold about 127,000 album-equivalent units — a calculation based on streaming, downloads and physical sales — compared with 235,000 sold for "Wasting Light."
That number was down from the band's 2005 sales peak for "In Your Honor," which made it to No. 2 through first-week sales of 311,000, according to Billboard.
On the singles front, ascendant rapper Cardi B has injected new life into the Billboard Hot 100 with her smash hit, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)," which accomplished a rare feat in 2017 by knocking Taylor Swift from the top. "Bodak Yellow" is also the first No. 1 song by a solo female rapper since Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998.
Cardi B, who rose to fame via a star turn on the VH1 reality show "Love & Hip Hop: New York," earned extra attention last month at the VMAs when, in an unscripted moment, she said, "Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel for us, we'll stand with you, baby."
The Los Angeles-based rapper Post Malone's breakthrough year continues. His track, "Rockstar," jumped to No. 2, his second top-10 hit this year. Also hitting with singles are Charlie Puth, Yo Gotti, Logic, French Montana and Portugal the Man.
Foo Fighters' album "Concrete and Gold" outpaced rapper Lil Uzi Vert's "Luv Is Rage 2," which sold the equivalent of just under 50,000 copies to land at No. 2. Tracks from his album were streamed nearly 70 million times, compared with Foo Fighters' more Luddite fan-base, which streamed "Concrete and Gold" songs 9.3 million times.
Also landing in the Top 200 were country artist Thomas Rhett, Compton king Kendrick Lamar, the controversial rapper Xxxtentacion, R&B singer Khalid, country superstars Big & Rich and Imagine Dragons.
Surprisingly, the South Korean boy-band BTS pulled a "Gangnam Style" maneuver by debuting its album "Love Yourself" at No. 7 on the album charts.
Notable plummets? The highly touted return by LCD Soundsystem, "American Dream," caused a ruckus a few weeks back when it debuted at No. 1. Three weeks later, it's dropped to No. 111 on the back of 6,341 records sold — just behind Linkin Park's "One More Light."