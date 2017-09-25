Rapper Cardi B eclipses Taylor Swift on Billboard singles chart; Foo Fighters have No. 1 album

Album rock's still not dead, at least not as long as Dave Grohl and his band Foo Fighters are dropping riffs and preaching hard-driving musical release.

Foo Fighters have banked the No. 1 album in the country for its newest release, "Concrete and Gold," according to Nielsen Music data released on Monday. The band's ninth studio effort is its second to hit the top; its 2011 album, "Wasting Light," also reigned.

The difference? "Concrete and Cold" sold about 127,000 album-equivalent units — a calculation based on streaming, downloads and physical sales — compared with 235,000 sold for "Wasting Light."

That number was down from the band's 2005 sales peak for "In Your Honor," which made it to No. 2 through first-week sales of 311,000, according to Billboard.

On the singles front, ascendant rapper Cardi B has injected new life into the Billboard Hot 100 with her smash hit, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)," which accomplished a rare feat in 2017 by knocking Taylor Swift from the top. "Bodak Yellow" is also the first No. 1 song by a solo female rapper since Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998.

Cardi B, who rose to fame via a star turn on the VH1 reality show "Love & Hip Hop: New York," earned extra attention last month at the VMAs when, in an unscripted moment, she said, "Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel for us, we'll stand with you, baby."

The Los Angeles-based rapper Post Malone's breakthrough year continues. His track, "Rockstar," jumped to No. 2, his second top-10 hit this year. Also hitting with singles are Charlie Puth, Yo Gotti, Logic, French Montana and Portugal the Man.