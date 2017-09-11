Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Noel Gallagher gets emotional at first Manchester Arena show since bombing
|Libby Hill
With Noel Gallagher at the top of the bill, Manchester Arena reopened Saturday for the first time since a May 22 terrorist attack outside an Ariana Grande concert left 22 people dead and a city traumatized.
The mood at the We Are Manchester benefit was both teary and triumphant with Gallagher and his High Flying Birds headlining the concert, which also featured sets by Courteeners, Pixie Lott, ex-Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, Rick Astley, Blossoms and Bugzy Malone.
The most emotional moment in Gallagher's set came with the performance of "Don't Look Back in Anger," the unofficial rallying anthem of the Manchester attack.
"It became an anthem for defiance," the Manchester native said of the song he wrote in 1995 while lead guitarist and co-lead vocalist of Oasis. "Every time you sing, we win. So sing like you've never sang before."
It was that singing that appeared to touch Gallagher's heart during the final chorus, as he wiped tears from his eyes and allowed the crowd to finish out the song.
Saturday's benefit took place before a sell-out crowd of 14,000 people. Money raised by the event will go to a permanent memorial or memorials to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.