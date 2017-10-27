Claire Foy 'can't wait' to see Olivia Colman take the reins on 'The Crown'

Claire Foy, left, plays Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of "The Crown." Olivia Colman has been tapped to take over as the queen in the next two seasons.

If there’s one (fictional) queen saying "YAS" to news of Olivia Colman joining the cast of “The Crown” for seasons 3 and 4 as Queen Elizabeth II, it’s Claire Foy.

Foy, who played the key role for the first two seasons, had known from the start that her time on the Netflix drama about the British monarch's long reign would be brief. Series creator Peter Morgan had always intended to replace key cast members in later seasons as the characters aged.

Colman, whose other credits include the U.K. drama “Broadchurch” and AMC’s “The Night Manager,” will now take the crown, the Los Angeles Times confirmed. And her predecessor approves.

“All I want to do is shout from the rooftops!” Foy told The Times by phone Friday afternoon. “I think she’s just amazing. She’s an extraordinary actress. I think the best thing about it is, she’ll completely reinvent it and make it her own.

Foy, who is currently promoting the upcoming second season of “The Crown,” said she and Coleman have talked on the phone about the gig — mostly about what to expect production-wise.

“If she ever wants to know anything about the queen, I’m more than willing to divulge,” Foy said. “But at the same time, everything is out there already. I think the most important thing for her is to just go out and do it and not think about anyone else who has ever done it before.”

“I can’t wait to see her in it,” she added. “I can’t wait. I can’t wait.”

In the meantime, there's still plenty of Foy as Queen Elizabeth II to see. The second season of “The Crown” comes to Netflix on Dec. 8.