Trump supporter Caitlyn Jenner calls president's order on transgender bathroom issue a 'disaster'

Caitlyn Jenner sent out a message Thursday calling out President Trump for dropping federal protections for transgender students' access to bathrooms corresponding to their gender identity .

"I have a message for the trans kids of America: You're winning. I know it doesn't feel like it today or every day, but you're winning," said Jenner on a video posted to her Twitter account.

Urging support for the National Center for Transgender Equality and Gavin Grimm -- the transgender student whose fight for his right to use the boys' restroom has sparked a national debate climbing all the way up to the Supreme Court -- Jenner went on to call out bullies (among whom she included Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions) and President Trump himself, telling him to call her, "from one Republican to another."

"This is a disaster, and you can still fix it," Jenner said, reminding Trump he had made a promise to "protect the LGBTQ community."