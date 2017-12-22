Oprah Winfrey warns social media users about scam accounts posing as her

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Nardine Saad
“It’s a fraud! It’s a fraud! IT’S A FRAUD!” says Oprah Winfrey.
The TV mogul has warned her millions of followers that deceptive social media accounts are trying to bamboozle her fans.
Multiple fraudulent accounts appropriating Winfrey’s name, avatar and her Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) have popped up promising monetary Christmas rewards to followers and then asking for money.
“Don’t believe it. Don’t give up any of your bank accounts or personal information to anybody posing as me or anyone else for that matter,” the 63-year-old said via video on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
OWN’s verified social media accounts also warned followers about the scam and fraudulent accounts.
"Please be aware that social media accounts promising money using OWN and/or Oprah Winfrey's name are false,” the network said Thursday in a statement on Instagram. “ We have notified the social media platforms who are working diligently to deactivate these accounts.”