Paley Center to honor Betty White and women in television at October gala

Betty White will be the woman of the hour at the Paley Center's October gala.

The Paley Center for Media announced Tuesday plans for Paley Honors in Hollywood: A Gala Celebrating Women in Television.

The star-studded event will showcase television's ability to shape culture and the contributions of women across all genres, including drama, comedy, music, variety, news, talk and sports.

Featuring a special tribute to comedy icon Betty White, the gala will feature presenters and participants including Kristin Chenoweth, Nadia Comaneci, Allison Janney, Debra Messing, Rita Moreno, Wanda Sykes and Lynn Whitfield.

"I am thrilled to be honored by the Paley Center,” White said in a statement. “To be acknowledged for working in a business I love for as long as I have is truly a privilege. I'm proud to share this evening with these amazing and talented women."

Among the guests will be Pamela Adlon, Julie Bowen, Ilene Chaiken, Tyne Daly, Sharon Gless, Misha Green, Diane Guerrero, Marilu Henner, Niecy Nash and many more.

"The Paley Center is so proud to honor this incredible group of women at this once-in-a-lifetime event,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center for Media, in a statement.

"No other medium has brought people together the way television has, and this is the perfect time to celebrate the pioneering entertainers, groundbreaking series, and current hit shows that have sparked conversations, educated audiences, and thrilled generations," she said.

The Paley Honors in Hollywood: A Gala Celebrating Women in Television will take place Oct. 12 at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Tickets and tables can be ordered at paley.me/lahonors2017.