Comedian Patton Oswalt marries actress Meredith Salenger at star-studded affair

The "Veep" actor and "Mad" actress wed at the Jim Henson Company lot in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to their numerous social media posts about the happy affair.

Oswalt's 8-year-old daughter, Alice, served as the flower girl, and Salenger dutifully boasted about going from being her happiest auntie to her happiest mom.

The ceremony was officiated by "The Good Wife" alum Martha Plimpton, who reportedly introduced the lovebirds, and the reception was DJed by Questlove, whose voluminous hair made for a memorable photobomb. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the first boy Salenger ever kissed, was also in attendance.

It's the second marriage for Oswalt, whose first wife, writer Michelle McNamara, died suddenly in her sleep in April 2016. McNamara and Oswalt had been married 10 years.

Oswalt and Salenger made their public debut as a couple at the "Baby Driver" premiere in June and announced their engagement in July.