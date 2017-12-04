Patty Jenkins, Colin Kaepernick and, yes, Donald Trump on Time 'Person of the Year' shortlist

After all the free publicity President Trump has generated for Time magazine’s 2017 Person of the Year title, it’s little wonder that he ended up on the list of 10 finalists for the honor.

The magazine announced its shortlist on NBC’s “Today” on Monday morning, its choices representing a wide swath of individuals and issues that defined the year.

Battling the president for the title are Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the undocumented immigrants known as “Dreamers,” “Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, the #MeToo movement, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In November, Trump tweeted that the magazine told him he was "probably" going to be granted the title for the second year in a row, but that he rejected the offer.

“I said probably is no good and took a pass,” Trump tweeted. “Thanks anyway!”