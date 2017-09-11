Warner Bros. lassoes 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins to helm sequel

"Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins is springing back into action for a sequel to the summer blockbuster, The Times has confirmed.

Jenkins reportedly inked a deal in the $8-million range to write, direct and produce the sequel, making her the highest-paid female director of all time, Variety reported. She was already attached to the film and has been at work on the script with DC Entertainment's Geoff Johns.

"Wonder Woman" was the fourth installment in the DC Extended Universe and the first feature-length film for the superheroine.

Having grossed $410 million at the box office domestically and $816 million globally, it's the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman. It also earned an impressive 92% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, despite what James Cameron had to say.

Gal Gadot will reprise her role as the indomitable lasso-wielding princess for the sequel, which reportedly will be set in the final days of the Cold War and see her taking on Soviet forces.

"Wonder Woman 2" is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 13, 2019. In the meantime, Gadot's Diana Prince will make a return appearance this November in the Batman-Superman movie "Justice League."