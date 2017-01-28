Lisa Lange said her dog's purpose is to sleep on rainy days and play with toys.

It's not, she said, to be a prop in a film so "Hollywood producers can make a buck."

Lange, senior vice president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, was among dozens of demonstrators who gathered outside the Arclight theater in Hollywood on Friday asking people to boycott the film "A Dog's Purpose," which on its opening night was already at the center of an animal abuse controversy.