Much of Hollywood is mourning the death of Mary Tyler Moore at the age 80 on Wednesday. Her career tracked the evolution of female roles on television, from stay-at-home mom Laura Petrie to independent working woman Mary Richards. Tuesday's announcement of this year's Oscar nominations makes "La La Land" the overwhelming favorite to dominate the awards with a record-tying 14 nominations. We continue our team coverage of the Sundance Film Festival. And we continue to track how the arts and entertainment world is reacting to the new presidency Donald Trump. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- President Trump slams Madonna and 'Saturday Night Live' in Fox News interview
- Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik release video for 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'
- 'Mannix' star Mike Connors dies
- Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum
- Full coverage of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival
PETA protests 'A Dog's Purpose' at Hollywood theater
|Alene Tchekmedyian
Lisa Lange said her dog's purpose is to sleep on rainy days and play with toys.
It's not, she said, to be a prop in a film so "Hollywood producers can make a buck."
Lange, senior vice president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, was among dozens of demonstrators who gathered outside the Arclight theater in Hollywood on Friday asking people to boycott the film "A Dog's Purpose," which on its opening night was already at the center of an animal abuse controversy.