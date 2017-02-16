PewDiePie apologizes for anti-Semitic jokes but says the media took them out of context

PewDiePie is sorry that he made a joke in "not the best way" when trying to show " how crazy the modern world is ."

The Internet star, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, was dropped by Disney's Maker Studios earlier this week following scrutiny concerning anti-Semitic jokes and imagery in his videos.

YouTube also distanced itself from its top star amid the backlash , announcing the cancelation of the second season of Kjellberg's reality show, "Scare PewDiePie."

Following a Tumblr post on Sunday responding to the backlash to his Jan. 11 video (which included two Indian men holding up a sign with an anti-Semitic message), PewDiePie returned to YouTube on Wednesday to apologize and once again address the controversy.

"I'm sorry for the words that I used as I know they offended people," said PewDiePie. "I admit that the joke itself went too far. I do strongly believe that you can joke about everything, but I also believe that there's a right way and not the best way to joke about things."

He also took the occasion to attack mainstream media outlets, including Variety and the Wall Street Journal, which he accuses of misrepresenting him and taking his jokes out of context. He even called out J.K. Rowling.

"Old-school media does not like Internet personalities because they're scared of us," he said. "We have so much influence and such a large voice and I don't think they understand it and that's why they keep this approach to us."

He characterized the Journal story about the situation with Maker as a "personal attack," and said the publication cornered the biggest brands he worked with to force them to sever ties with him.

"If there's anything I've learned about the media from being a public figure is how they blatantly misrepresent people for their own personal gain," he said. "[They] even viciously attack people just to further themselves."

You can watch the full video here. (Warning: It contains profanity.)