Martin Shkreli is selling rare Wu-Tang Clan album — and bids have surpassed $1 million

|Randy Lewis
The pharmaceutical pariah who turned out to be the secret purchaser of the Wu-Tang Clan’s single-copy-only album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” is auctioning it off with the stated hope that “someone with a bigger heart for music can be found for this one-of-a-kind piece and makes it available for the world to hear.”
Martin Shkreli, the former CEO of his own Retrophin pharmaceuticals company as well as Turing Pharmaceuticals, where he drew international scorn for hiking the price of a lifesaving AIDS drug to boost his company’s profits, bought the Wu-Tang album in 2015 for $2 million.
He posted the CD on eBay and started bidding at $1. As of Friday afternoon, the album had drawn 320 bids that have upped the potential sale price beyond $1 million.
Shkreli is offering free shipping for the CD. The auction continues through Sept. 15.
His listing, which includes a photo of himself holding the album, states that, “This is the one and only Wu-Tang album. I decided to purchase this album as a gift to the Wu-Tang Clan for their tremendous musical output. Instead I received scorn from at least one of their (least-intelligent) members, and the world at large failed to see my purpose of putting a serious value behind music.”
The listing adds:
“At any time I may cancel this sale and I may even break this album in frustration. I will donate half of the sale proceeds to medical research. I am not selling to raise cash — my companies and I have record amounts of cash on hand. I hope someone with a bigger heart for music can be found for this one-of-a-kind piece and makes it available for the world to hear.
“Upon sale, I will represent & warranty any copies of the music I have will be destroyed. I have not carefully listened to the album, which is a double CD. There is also a finely crafted booklet which you can read about elsewhere. I will pay legal expenses for the buyer up to $25,000 to ensure the final purchase details are mutually agreeable.”
Shkreli was convicted in August on two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy. Shortly after his conviction by a jury in Brooklyn, he posted a video of himself calling his trial “a witch hunt of epic proportion” and said his sentence would be “close to nil.” He said he expected to serve any time in “Club Fed,” where he would “play basketball and tennis and Xbox” for the duration of his sentence.
Federal prosecutors accused Shkreli of conducting what they said was essentially a Ponzi scheme that bilked investors in several investment funds out of more than $11 million.
The saga of the creation of the album and Shkreli’s purchase is the subject of author Cyrus Bozorgmehr’s book “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin: The Untold Story of Wu-Tang Clan’s Million-Dollar Secret Album, the Devaluation of Music, and America’s New Public Enemy No. 1,” which was published in July.
The strict terms of the album’s original sale did not preclude the buyer from reselling it, but required that it could not be commercialized or duplicated, raising a potential legal and/or ethical question about the line in Shkreli’s eBay listing seeking another buyer “to [make] it available for the world to hear.”