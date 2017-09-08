Martin Shkreli is selling rare Wu-Tang Clan album — and bids have surpassed $1 million

The pharmaceutical pariah who turned out to be the secret purchaser of the Wu-Tang Clan’s single-copy-only album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” is auctioning it off with the stated hope that “someone with a bigger heart for music can be found for this one-of-a-kind piece and makes it available for the world to hear.”

Martin Shkreli, the former CEO of his own Retrophin pharmaceuticals company as well as Turing Pharmaceuticals, where he drew international scorn for hiking the price of a lifesaving AIDS drug to boost his company’s profits, bought the Wu-Tang album in 2015 for $2 million.

He posted the CD on eBay and started bidding at $1. As of Friday afternoon, the album had drawn 320 bids that have upped the potential sale price beyond $1 million.

Shkreli is offering free shipping for the CD. The auction continues through Sept. 15.

His listing, which includes a photo of himself holding the album, states that, “This is the one and only Wu-Tang album. I decided to purchase this album as a gift to the Wu-Tang Clan for their tremendous musical output. Instead I received scorn from at least one of their (least-intelligent) members, and the world at large failed to see my purpose of putting a serious value behind music.”

The listing adds:

“At any time I may cancel this sale and I may even break this album in frustration. I will donate half of the sale proceeds to medical research. I am not selling to raise cash — my companies and I have record amounts of cash on hand. I hope someone with a bigger heart for music can be found for this one-of-a-kind piece and makes it available for the world to hear.

“Upon sale, I will represent & warranty any copies of the music I have will be destroyed. I have not carefully listened to the album, which is a double CD. There is also a finely crafted booklet which you can read about elsewhere. I will pay legal expenses for the buyer up to $25,000 to ensure the final purchase details are mutually agreeable.”