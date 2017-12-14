Philip Seymour Hoffman's partner opens up about his addiction and the relapse that led to his death

Illuminating the late Philip Seymour Hoffman’s longtime struggle with addiction, Mimi O’Donnell, his partner and mother of his three children, opened up about their relationship in a heartbreaking new essay for Vogue.

O’Donnell also wrote about the triggers that led to Hoffman’s relapse after two decades of sobriety and his death at age 46.

The Oscar-winning “Capote” star died of an overdose in 2014 involving a powerful cocktail of drugs. Hoffman’s body was found in the bathroom of his New York apartment with a syringe still in his forearm — heroin, cocaine, benzodiazepines and amphetamine were found in his system, causing “acute drug intoxication,” the coroner’s report said.

“I had been expecting him to die since the day he started using again, but when it finally happened, it hit me with brutal force. I wasn’t prepared. There was no sense of peace or relief, just ferocious pain and overwhelming loss. The most difficult — the impossible — thing was thinking, How do I tell my kids that their dad just died? What are the words?” she wrote in her essay, published Wednesday.

The costume designer-turned-director and producer said Hoffman had been frank about his addiction and stints in rehab when they started dating in 2001.

“Being sober and a recovering addict was, along with acting and directing, very much the focus of his life,” O’Donnell wrote. “But he was aware that just because he was clean didn’t mean the addiction had gone away.”