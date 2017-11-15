Pink reveals how Jon Bon Jovi broke her heart – but later made it up to her

Pink stopped by "The Late Late Show With James Corden" Tuesday to hitch a ride, croon some tunes and swap some stories on "Carpool Karaoke."

One month after the release of her most recent album, "Beautiful Trauma," Pink and Corden cruised the streets of Los Angeles singing "What About Us" before the songstress opened up about her first love: Jon Bon Jovi.

"I still remember, I was in the car, coming home from singing lessons, and they said on the radio that he married his high school sweetheart," she said solemnly. "I almost threw up in my mouth."

Pink told Corden how she ripped all her Bon Jovi posters off her wall and threw them out, before settling into a multiday funk.

"I was devastated," she said. "It was the first time someone ever broke my heart."

Years later, when Pink appeared on a New Jersey radio show with Bon Jovi, she shared her childhood crush – and made sure he and his wife were still happily married, she joked.

Pink did end up with a consolation prize, however.

"And then he sent me a flower arrangement and there was a pair of leather pants and a note that said, 'Now you can finally get into my pants,'" she said.

Corden and Pink hit many of the singer's hits while on their drive, including "Raise Your Glass," "Get This Party Started" and "Beautiful Trauma."

Pink's "Beautiful Trauma" tour begins in March, with stops at Staples Center on May 31 and the Forum on June 1.