Barack Obama condemns previous political donor Harvey Weinstein

Former President Obama says he and wife Michelle are 'disgusted' by Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual abuse.

Former President Obama responded on Tuesday to the allegations of sexual harassment that continue to swirl around film mogul and longtime Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein.

"Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein," Obama said in a statement. "Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status.

"We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories," he added. "And we all need to build a culture -- including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect -- so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future."

Obama's statement follows one released by former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who also repudiated Weinstein, saying such behavior "cannot be tolerated."

Over the years, Weinstein raised millions of dollars for Democratic organizations and candidates, including Obama and Clinton, and hosted a number of fundraisers that Obama attended while in office. The Obamas' 19-year-old daughter, Malia, interned for Weinstein Co. this year.

Since last week's New York Times story detailing accusations against Weinstein, numerous conservatives have pointed to Weinstein's support for Democratic causes and lobbed charges of hypocrisy given previous attacks from the left on the likes of Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly and Donald Trump over issues of sexual harassment.

A number of Democratic officeholders have condemned Weinstein in recent days, and some, including Sens. Charles E. Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and Al Franken, have said they are giving his donations to charity.

