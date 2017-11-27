Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kick off wedding planning with engagement photos and peek at her ring

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Nardine Saad
Let the royal wedding planning begin!
Britain’s once-eligible bachelor Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged. As part of their official duties, the couple posed for a engagement photocall on Monday to give the world new images of their coupledom and a peek at the “Suits” actress’s engagement ring. The event and corresponding interview will also be featured in a television broadcast due to air Monday evening.
The official photocall took place at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens, which is said to have been a favorite place of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. That’s where Markle debuted her sparkly new accessory, which also paid tribute to Harry’s mum.
According to People, Harry designed the three-stone ring with Cleave & Co., his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s jewelers. The larger center stone hails from Botswana, which Harry has previously called his second home and visited with Markle last summer, and the surrounding two diamonds came from Princess Diana’s collection.
The prince popped the question in London earlier this month, the palace said, and the twosome is expected to wed in spring. They’ve been together since November 2016.
Harry, 33, smiled when asked when he knew Markle, 36, was the one, replying, “the very first time we met.” Details on the proposal “will come later,” he added, teasing that it was very romantic.
Members of the royal family shared their well wishes for the bride and groom, sentiments which were posted on the palace’s official Twitter account. The queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, said they are “delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness,” and Harry’s father, Prince Charles, said he and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, are “thrilled” for them.
Meanwhile, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shared that they are “very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”
Harry, who will be sixth in line to the British throne once William and Catherine welcome their third child in April, also “sought and received the blessing” of Markle’s parents, the palace said.
The two will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.