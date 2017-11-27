Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kick off wedding planning with engagement photos and peek at her ring

(Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

Let the royal wedding planning begin! Britain’s once-eligible bachelor Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged. As part of their official duties, the couple posed for a engagement photocall on Monday to give the world new images of their coupledom and a peek at the “Suits” actress’s engagement ring. The event and corresponding interview will also be featured in a television broadcast due to air Monday evening. The official photocall took place at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens, which is said to have been a favorite place of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. That’s where Markle debuted her sparkly new accessory, which also paid tribute to Harry’s mum.

A closeup of Meghan Markle's engagement ring. (Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

According to People, Harry designed the three-stone ring with Cleave & Co., his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s jewelers. The larger center stone hails from Botswana, which Harry has previously called his second home and visited with Markle last summer, and the surrounding two diamonds came from Princess Diana’s collection. The prince popped the question in London earlier this month, the palace said, and the twosome is expected to wed in spring. They’ve been together since November 2016. Harry, 33, smiled when asked when he knew Markle, 36, was the one, replying, “the very first time we met.” Details on the proposal “will come later,” he added, teasing that it was very romantic.