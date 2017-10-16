Producers Guild expels Harvey Weinstein and creates task force to combat sexual assault in Hollywood

The Producers Guild of America's board of directors has voted unanimously to terminate Harvey Weinstein's membership, the organization announced Monday.

The decision was reached during an emergency meeting held today by the PGA's National Board of Directors and Officers in the wake of a rapidly escalating controversy that has seen dozens of women, including high-profile actresses Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, accuse the former mogul of abuse and harassment.

In addition to voting to expel Weinstein from the group, PGA leaders announced the creation of an anti-sexual harassment task force to research and address sexual harassment within the entertainment industry.

“This morning, the PGA’s National Board of Directors and Officers decided by unanimous vote to institute termination proceedings concerning Harvey Weinstein’s membership," read a statement from Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary, presidents of the Producers Guild of America, on behalf of the PGA National Board of Directors and Officers.

"Sexual harassment of any type is completely unacceptable. This is a systemic and pervasive problem requiring immediate industry-wide action. Today, the PGA’s National Board and Officers – composed of 20 women and 18 men -- created the Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force specifically charged with researching and proposing substantive and effective solutions to sexual harassment in the entertainment industry."

"The PGA calls on leaders throughout the entertainment community to work together to ensure that sexual abuse and harassment are eradicated from the industry.”

Weinstein and his brother Bob were the recipients of the guild's highest honor, the Milestone Award, in 2013.

Per the group's bylaws, Weinstein, who was booted from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Saturday, will have until Nov. 5 to respond to the PGA decision before the termination of his membership is finalized.