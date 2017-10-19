NATION
'Faith, family, football': How a Texas town is healing after a cop killed a black teenager
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Movies

Quentin Tarantino admits he 'knew enough to do more' about Harvey Weinstein

Tre'vell Anderson
Director Quentin Tarantino. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
Director Quentin Tarantino. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

In an interview with the New York Times published Thursday, director Quentin Tarantino admitted that he has known some details of Harvey Weinstein's alleged misconduct toward women for decades. 

“I knew enough to do more than I did,” he said. “There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things.”

In the article, Tarantino, who has seen every one of his films since "Pulp Fiction" released by Miramax or the Weinstein Co. and is perhaps the Hollywood director most closely tied to the fallen producer, admitted to being told by his former girlfriend Mira Sorvino about Weinstein's unsavory actions. He also revealed that he knew actress Rose McGowan, who says she was raped by Weinstein, had reached a settlement with the producer.

“I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard,” he said. “If I had done the work I should have done then, I would have had to not work with him.”

“What I did was marginalize the incidents,” he added. “Anything I say now will sound like a crappy excuse.”

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
72°