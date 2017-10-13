Quentin Tarantino, 'stunned and heartbroken,' still processing Weinstein mess

Quentin Tarantino needs a minute — actually, a few more days — to process his reaction to the Harvey Weinstein sexual-harassment mess.

"For the last week I've been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein," Tarantino said Thurdsay night in a statement tweeted by Amber Tamblyn.

Either through Miramax or the Weinstein Co., the embattled industry exec has produced all of Tarantino's films since 1994's "Pulp Fiction."

Tamblyn also explained that she was the messenger of the day after "a long dinner with my friend Quentin Tarantino," who asked her to share his words.

Tarantino, a writer-director who's won screenplay Oscars for "Django Unchained" and "Pulp Fiction," said he needed "a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger and memory and then I will speak publicly about it."

Weinstein, who is now reportedly in rehab, has been barraged by allegations that he serially sexually harassed and sexually abused women in Hollywood.