Radio host Delilah announces leave of absence after son's suicide

Delilah Rene Luke, shown at the iHeartRadio Ultimate Valentine's Escape in Las Vegas in 2015. Rene announced on Facebook on Saturday that her son took his life.

Syndicated radio host and patron saint of the lovelorn Delilah Rene Luke will take a leave of absence after the death of her teenage son from suicide.

"My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you," Delilah said Saturday on Facebook. "In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son, Zachariah, took his life."

The iHeartMedia host, heard locally on KFSH 95.9-FM, said her son was being "treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends" during an ongoing battle with depression and that her heart was broken by his death.

She did not give her son's age.

"I will be absent from the radio and on social media for a time as I grieve and try to process this loss with my family," she wrote.

Delilah is the mother of 13 children, 10 of whom she adopted. In 2012, her 16-year old son Sammy died of sickle cell anemia.

"Please pray for my beloved Zacky, and I will pray for all suffering from this debilitating disease called depression," Rene concluded.