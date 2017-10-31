Rose McGowan on months-old arrest warrant: 'Are they trying to silence me?'

Actress Rose McGowan, who has been an outspoken voice in the Harvey Weinstein scandal, said that a months-old warrant for her arrest is an attempt to keep her quiet.

"Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of ...," McGowan tweeted Monday night in response to reports on the warrant.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department issued an arrest warrant for the Encino actress on Feb. 1 for suspected possession of a controlled substance.

The felony charge stems from a police investigation of the "Charmed" alum's personal belongings that were left behind on a United Airlines flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 20, and tested positive for narcotics, authorities told The Times.

"The Airports Authority police have attempted to contact Ms. McGowan so she can appear in a Loudoun County, Va., court to respond to the charge," police said. The warrant was also entered into a national law enforcement database.

As of Monday, the warrant had not yet been served.

McGowan, 44, who appeared in the Weinstein Co.'s "Scream" franchise, is among the scores of women accusing the disgraced mega-producer of serial sexual misconduct and bringing decades-old accusations to light. The "Once Upon a Time" actress tweeted earlier this month that she was raped by a man with the initials "HW," which she confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter was a reference to Weinstein, the Associated Press said.

The 44-year-old has been rallying her so-called #RoseArmy and victims of sexual harassment and assault to come forward.

