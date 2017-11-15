Rose McGowan plans not-guilty plea on drug charge she believes is linked to Weinstein

A booking photo shows Rose McGowan, who turned herself in to airport police in Virginia on Tuesday on an outstanding warrant.

Rose McGowan surrendered Tuesday to law enforcement in Virginia in response to a warrant for her arrest on a drug-possession charge stemming from a January incident at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C.

The actress, who's been vocal in her rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein, says two small bags of cocaine found in a wallet she left on a late Jan. 20 LAX-to-Dulles flight were placed there by someone working for the disgraced producer.

"I will clearly plead not guilty," the 44-year-old "Charmed" alum told the New Yorker on Sunday in an interview that was published Tuesday after her arrest.

"Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia," McGowan tweeted on Oct. 30.

McGowan, who posted $5,000 bail after her arrest, is set to be arraigned Thursday. At that hearing, she will enter her plea.

McGowan noticed the wallet missing when she was trying to hail a ride service from the airport ahead of the Jan. 21 Women's March on Washington, she told the magazine. She said she filed a lost-luggage claim with the airport and hours later was contacted by a detective who asked her to come get it.

Nervous that she was being followed by private investigators hired by Weinstein and uncertain whether she was talking to a real detective, she didn't go to the airport, choosing instead to board a bus for the march, she told the New Yorker.

The next day, she said, she got an anonymous message on social media saying cocaine had been found in her wallet. A warrant for her arrest was issued Feb. 1.