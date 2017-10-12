Rose McGowan claims Harvey Weinstein raped her, begs Jeff Bezos to 'stop funding rapists'

After being temporarily suspended on Wednesday, actress Rose McGowan returned to Twitter with a vengeance Thursday afternoon, calling out Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos.

Kicking off her series of tweets, McGowan said that she had "told the head of [Bezos'] studio that HW raped me," using initials to suggest that she was speaking about Harvey Weinstein.

This is the first time McGowan has been so direct about what happened between her and the Miramax producer in 1997 after an incident at the Sundance Film Festival resulted in Weinstein paying the then-23-year-old actress $100,000.

In 2016, McGowan tweeted about her ex selling their movie to her alleged rapist, a statement that some thought was in reference to McGowan's ex-boyfriend Robert Rodriguez and the sale of "Grindhouse" to the Weinstein Co. in 2007.

McGowan went on to accuse Amazon of canceling a script she had in development at the studio after she raised concerns over Weinstein. In another tweet, she also told Bezos that any awards his company won while working with sexual predators are tainted.

At IFP Film Week in Brooklyn in September 2016, McGowan reported that she had sold a show to Amazon. Two months earlier, Roy Price, the head of Amazon Studios, tweeted a selfie with McGowan.

As for Amazon's "dirty Oscar," as McGowan called it, it's possible she was referring to "Manchester by the Sea" and accusations of sexual misconduct made against Casey Affleck in 2008 and 2009.