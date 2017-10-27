Rose McGowan delivers fiery speech at inaugural Women's Convention: 'It’s time to rise'

In her first public address since helping blow the Harvey Weinstein exposé wide open and igniting the exposure of several more prominent Hollywood figures accused of sexual misconduct and abuse, Rose McGowan addressed a crowd of "Me Toos," reclaimed her time and roared.

"My name is Rose McGowan, and I am brave — and I am you."

The filmmaker, actress and activist kicked off the inaugural Women's Convention in Detroit on Friday with a stirring and personal speech two weeks after accusing Weinstein of rape in a series of tweets.

She began by thanking her "fabulous, strong, powerful" #RoseArmy of supporters.

"I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed," she said. "I have been maligned. And you know what? I’m just like you. Because what happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society. And that cannot stand, and it will not stand.

"We are free. We are strong. We are one massive, collective voice — that is what #RoseArmy is about," she continued. "No more will we be shunted to the side. No more will we be hurt. It's time to be whole. It's time to rise. It's time to be brave."