Rosie O'Donnell debuts new Steve Bannon-inspired Twitter avatar

Rosie O'Donnell has made no secret about her interest in portraying Trump advisor Steve Bannon on "Saturday Night Live" (Evan Agostini / Associated Press)

Ever since Melissa McCarthy blew the roof off of last week's "Saturday Night Live" with her uncanny (and unhinged) depiction of press secretary Sean Spicer, the internet has been salivating over casting women in other prominent roles in the Trump administration. So far, longtime Trump foil Rosie O'Donnell as White House strategist Steve Bannon seems to be a resounding favorite, with O'Donnell herself volunteering as tribute.

Speculation around O'Donnell as Bannon reached a fevered pitch on Thursday, when the actress debuted a new Twitter avatar featuring, you guessed it, her as the former Breitbart chairman. In response, the internet lost its collective mind.

But the question remains: Come Saturday, will O'Donnell be playing Bannon on the late-night comedy series? Maybe not. According to representatives for O'Donnell, the avatar change comes from a social media user who created it and brought it to her attention, a claim that appears to check out.