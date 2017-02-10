Major award shows such as the Grammys and the Oscars are right around the corner, but much of the arts and entertainment world is spending more time reacting to the new presidency of Donald Trump and his recent executive order on immigration. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- UTA cancels Oscar party in favor of immigration rally
- 'American Idol' in talks for a reboot
- 'The Lego Batman Movie' is the best Batman movie since 'Dark Knight'
- Willie Nelson postpones two more shows due to illness
- Grammy Awards to honor Prince and George Michael
Rosie O'Donnell debuts new Steve Bannon-inspired Twitter avatar
|Libby Hill
Ever since Melissa McCarthy blew the roof off of last week's "Saturday Night Live" with her uncanny (and unhinged) depiction of press secretary Sean Spicer, the internet has been salivating over casting women in other prominent roles in the Trump administration.
So far, longtime Trump foil Rosie O'Donnell as White House strategist Steve Bannon seems to be a resounding favorite, with O'Donnell herself volunteering as tribute.
Speculation around O'Donnell as Bannon reached a fevered pitch on Thursday, when the actress debuted a new Twitter avatar featuring, you guessed it, her as the former Breitbart chairman.
In response, the internet lost its collective mind.
But the question remains: Come Saturday, will O'Donnell be playing Bannon on the late-night comedy series?
Maybe not.
According to representatives for O'Donnell, the avatar change comes from a social media user who created it and brought it to her attention, a claim that appears to check out.
Representatives for "Saturday Night Live" stated that they do not comment on guest rumors.
For now, the dream of O'Donnell as Bannon remains a dream.