Royals awarded $120,000 over topless pictures of Duchess Kate

A French court has ruled that three photographers and three media executives violated the privacy of Duchess Catherine by taking and subsequently publishing topless pictures of her in 2012.

The editor and the publisher of France's Closer magazine were each fined 45,000 euro, the maximum amount for the offense, according to the Associated Press. They and two of the photographers were ordered to pay Prince William and his wife each 50,000 euro, collectively, in damages.

The total in damages, about $120,000 at Tuesday's exchange rate, is a lot less than the 1.5 million euros (nearly $1.9 million) that the royals had sought. Even so, a lawyer for French gossip magazine Closer called the fines exaggerated, the AP said.

The blurry photos, taken with a telephoto lens while the couple was on vacation at a private villa in Provence, were published in Closer and in a regional newspaper, prompting the royals' complaint. Though publications in Italy and Ireland followed suit, only the first two were part of the lawsuit.

Arguments in the case were heard in May.

"My wife and I thought that we could go to France for a few days in a secluded villa owned by a member of my family, and thus enjoy our privacy," the royals' French attorney said in court, reading a statement from the prince.

"We know France and the French and we know that they are, in principle, respectful of private life, including that of their guests," the statement added. "The clandestine way in which these photographs were taken was particularly shocking to us as it breached our privacy."

The couple wanted to make a strong statement in part because of the role of intrusive paparazzi in the death of Princess Diana, which happened 20 years ago last week, they said through the attorney.

Initially, the complaint included criminal charges that could have come with jail time.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased that the court has found in their favor and the matter is now closed," Kensington Palace said in a statement (via People). "This incident was a serious breach of privacy, and Their Royal Highnesses felt it essential to pursue all legal remedies."

However, not all nude royals are created equal.

A month before Kate's topless-photo scandal broke, naked pictures of Prince Harry surfaced first via TMZ and, in the U.K. days later, via the Sun (remember his trip to Las Vegas?). No lawsuits were filed. Indeed, Harry supporters had his back.

"Heir it is!," the Sun headline screamed, with a bit of an explanation added: "Pic of naked Harry you've already seen on the Internet."

The Sun's explanation? Basically, we're publishing them because you can see them on the Internet anyway. And ...

"Further, we believe Harry has compromised his own privacy. These are not pictures of him and a girlfriend at Balmoral," the paper said. "The Prince was in Vegas, the party capital of a country with strong freedom-of-speech laws, frolicking in the pool before inviting strangers to his hotel room for a game of strip billiards."

No long lens required.

