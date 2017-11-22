Russell Simmons' accuser tells Megyn Kelly: 'There was no dispute about what happened'

Keri Claussen Khalighi, the former model who recently accused Russell Simmons and Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct, appeared on "Megyn Kelly Today" on Wednesday to share what transpired after her experience with the music mogul and director.

“Russell and I have had a face-to-face about what happened, where there was no dispute about what happened," Khalighi said. "He actually apologized."

In an interview with The Times recently, Khalighi detailed an incident that took place when she was a 17-year-old model in 1991, during which she alleges that Simmons made an aggressive sexual advance toward her while Ratner looked on.

In a statement, Simmons claimed that whatever happened between him and Khalighi was consensual, a version of events that Khalighi called "ludicrous."

"Part of what's so confusing and retraumatizing is what he's speaking about privately with me is completely different than what has come out publicly," Khalighi said. "And that's the piece that's been really, really, really upsetting, disappointing and quite honestly, just repugnant with the hypocrisy with the lies and the denial."

Now nine months pregnant with her third child, Khalighi credits her children with inspiring her to come forward and share her story.

"I'm coming out now because I really, really think this is such an important empowerment revolution," she said. "If I can use my experience to further this conversation and to facilitate change in any way, it might not be right now that we see the fruits of this labor.

“But I am bound and determined to make this environment better and safer and more empowered for my daughters and the sons and daughters of the future generation. And it starts with conversations like this."