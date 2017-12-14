Russell Simmons hits back against rape allegations

Music mogul Russell Simmons took to Instagram on Thursday morning to fight back against the multiple sexual misconduct accusations levied against him in recent weeks.

“Today, I begin to properly defend myself. I will prove without any doubt that I am innocent of all rape charges,” Simmons posted, alongside a stark black-and-white image with the hashtag #NOTME.

Simmons’ response comes a day after stories in the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times revealed several new accusations of rape by women against the co-founder of record label Def Jam Recordings. Simmons has denied all allegations.

The accusations against Simmons first came to light in the L.A. Times’ Nov. 19 report detailing model Keri Claussen Khalighi’s allegations against Simmons and director Brett Ratner.