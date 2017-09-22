Salma Hayek implores people to donate to Mexico earthquake relief efforts

Actress Salma Hayek has rallied support for victims of Mexico's recent earthquakes.

The "Hitman's Bodyguard" star is aiding her native country as it recovers from Tuesday's fatal 7.1-magnitude quake by launching a Crowdrise campaign "to help the families that are going through this nightmare."

Hayek, who is married to luxury goods billionaire François-Henri Pinault, has teamed with UNICEF for the campaign and offered to match the first $100,000 of donations.

"The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row," Hayek wrote on Instagram on Thursday, posting a video imploring people to donate to the campaign. "Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need. I'm contributing $100,000 now to UNICEF which has teams on the ground responding. Please join me and contribute what you can."