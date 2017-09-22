Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Showtime acquires rights to Bill Clinton-James Patterson novel 'The President Is Missing'
- Salma Hayek implores people to donate to Mexico earthquake relief efforts
- Stephen Colbert leaks his own meltdown tape in 'solidarity' with Lawrence O'Donnell
- Jimmy Kimmel is sure Trump doesn’t know anything about the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill
- Billy Eichner's 'Billy on the Street' is leaving truTV
Salma Hayek implores people to donate to Mexico earthquake relief efforts
|Nardine Saad
Actress Salma Hayek has rallied support for victims of Mexico's recent earthquakes.
The "Hitman's Bodyguard" star is aiding her native country as it recovers from Tuesday's fatal 7.1-magnitude quake by launching a Crowdrise campaign "to help the families that are going through this nightmare."
Hayek, who is married to luxury goods billionaire François-Henri Pinault, has teamed with UNICEF for the campaign and offered to match the first $100,000 of donations.
Full coverage: Deadly earthquake hits Mexico City on 32nd anniversary of 1985 quake
"The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row," Hayek wrote on Instagram on Thursday, posting a video imploring people to donate to the campaign. "Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need. I'm contributing $100,000 now to UNICEF which has teams on the ground responding. Please join me and contribute what you can."
The Oscar-nominated actress said that in 1985 she was among the evacuees of Mexico City's disastrous 8.0-magnitude earthquake and had friends and an uncle who died as a result of it.
"I have lived in the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it's horrific," she said.
As of Friday morning, the campaign had raised more than $365,000.
On Thursday, Spanish-language television stations Univision and Telemundo both announced fundraising initiatives to benefit the several American and Latin American communities battered by earthquakes and hurricanes in recent weeks.
Singer Sia and "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling have also encouraged people to donate to relief efforts.
ALSO
How to help Mexico's earthquake victims
Mexicans aren't counting on the government to rescue them. They're saving themselves
Why some buildings crumbled and others survived the Mexico City quake: A sober lesson for California