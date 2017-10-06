Sam Smith announces 'The Thrill of It All,' details 2018 tour

Sam Smith’s highly anticipated follow-up to his Grammy-winning debut arrives next month.

Titled “The Thrill of It All,” the new album will drop Nov. 3.

Opening with his comeback single “Too Good at Goodbyes,” the 10-track record sees Smith working with longtime collaborator and friend Jimmy Napes as well as widening his palette and drafting Malay, Stargate, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd and, probably most surprising, Timbaland.

The British crooner also revealed the first dates of what will be a lengthy world tour in support of the new record.

The tour, which is named after the album, opens June 18 in Toronto and includes a two-night stint at Staples Center on Aug. 28-29 before wrapping in Calgary, Canada, on Sept. 13.



To mark the announcement, Smith also shared the album’s closing track, "Pray." Produced by Timbaland, the gospel-tinged track is a stirring number about searching for hope. Those who pre-ordered the album on streaming services got their hands on the track today.



"I lift up my head and the world is on fire / There's dread in my heart and fear in my bones / And I just don't know what to say," he sings. "Maybe I'll pray."

Tickets for the North American run go on sale Oct. 12, with a special pre-sale for fans on the singer’s website.

Each ticket purchased will come with a physical copy of Smith’s new album.