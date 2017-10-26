Samantha Bee reminds us that climate change is real with a terrifying song from Ingrid Michaelson

Samantha Bee skipped recapping Donald Trump's latest feuds and devoted Wednesday night’s entire episode of “Full Frontal” to climate change.

“This week we are taking a break from talking about the president attacking Gold Star families and instead talking about something else: our planet constantly attacking us in every way imaginable,” said Bee.

She was referring to the multiple severe hurricanes and devastating wildfires that have ravaged the country this year.

“Despite all these disasters, climate change is never the top story,” said Bee. “But we can’t avoid the subject any longer.”

While Bee made it clear that climate change didn't cause the storms or fires, she pointed out that the science behind it does affect the severity of those natural disasters. She even noted how climate change is also linked to the increasing spread of Lyme disease.

“Look, I get it, it’s hard to remember that climate change is slowly destroying the world,” said Bee. “Maybe because it doesn’t have a Twitter account to remind us of our mortality every five minutes.

“Climate change isn’t some far-off threat in the distance future like Beyoncé aging. It is upon us, like Billy Crystal turning back into a baby,” Bee added.

But, of course, there are plenty of climate-change deniers out there. In fact, it turns out that, according to some polls, Americans are more afraid of clowns than climate change.

So Bee enlisted singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson for a little ditty about how much the Earth is not OK. Sure, the song was catchy, but also terrifying.

Bee even used actual physical fear to persuade climate-change skeptics to change their minds by sending them through a special horror house.

You can check out Michaelson’s performance here, and watch Bee join her guests in the horror house here. Both segments contain some adult language.