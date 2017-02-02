Samantha Bee urges viewers to push back against Trump — after she compares him to a 'Gilmore Girls' character

Donald Trump has been likened to Voldemort, Emperor Palpatine and more than one Batman villain, but leave it to Samantha Bee to notice that his behavior is also reminiscent of a certain "Gilmore Girls" character.

On Wednesday's episode of "Full Frontal," Bee tore into President Trump's fixation on loyalty and betrayal as she dissected the recent firing of acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates .

After a montage of clips highlighting how much Trump values loyalty, Bee noted that his approach to selecting his senior staff is similar to that of a certain TV character.

"Remember on 'Gilmore Girls' when Paris Geller staffed the school newspaper with her most loyal friends with no regard for talent level?" asked Bee. "It’s like that, but with the leader of the free world. And nukes."

(Then again, Paris would likely take offense to that comparison.)

But Trump's actions, guided by what he considers loyalty and betrayal, are exactly the reason it is up to protesters to keep the President in check, according to Bee.

"I'm not so sure we can count on the DOJ to push back against Trump," she said. "Which means it's up to us."