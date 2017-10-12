Samantha Bee tears into Harvey Weinstein and warns Hollywood creeps: 'We are coming for you'

Samantha Bee ripped into Harvey Weinstein, Republicans and “creepy” men during Wednesday’s episode of “Full Frontal.”

Devoting her entire first segment to “this season’s second giant vortex of destructive moisture named ‘Harvey,’” Bee immediately criticized the “apology-like statement” Weinstein issued after the decades' worth of sexual harassment allegations first made headlines last week.

“Give me a break, white Cosby,” said Bee. “Don’t blame the ‘60s and ‘70s for your [terrible] decision-making. It’s serial sexual harassment, not a Monkees tattoo.”

After detailing some of the allegations, Bee pivoted to the Republicans who immediately latched on to the Weinstein scandal to spin it for partisan gain.

Bee was also not having it with these Republicans who have accused Democrats (including the “Hollywood elite”) for not being as vocal (or as immediate) in reacting to the Weinstein scandal as they did with Trump’s “Access Hollywood” tape.

“Yes, Weinstein is exactly as bad as Trump,” said Bee. “I demand that we impeach Harvey Weinstein immediately. Call your representative in the Hollywood congress and demand they act now!”

But Bee points out that sexual harassment is not a problem limited to just Democrats or Republicans. It’s society-wide and plagues all professions.

“This is about men,” said Bee. “Sorry, woke bros, but guys can be creeps [and] the extent of their creepiness seems to be a surprise to everyone except women.”

In fact, Bee found out that women can’t even escape sexual harassment in Antarctica.

But Bee did save her most severe words for the men of Hollywood and issued them a very specific warning.

“Listen up, creeps of Hollywood. We know who you are,” said Bee. “Weinstein isn’t the only cool Democrat lurking in film festival hotels waiting to play a jolly masturbation prank. Women talk to each other. And we talk to journalists, and we talk to lawyers.

“It’s 2017, we don’t have to put up with this,” continued Bee. “We are coming for you.”

“Talk to every woman you work with like she has the New York Times on speed dial .… Talk to every woman like she has me on speed dial. My show is only once a week. I’ve got some free time,” Bee said.

Watch the full segment (which contains adult language) here.

And for anyone who needs tips on how not to sexually harass women, Bee also created a special public service announcement (which also contains NSFW language) that you can watch here.