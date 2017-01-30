'This is not a joke': Samantha Bee to host 'Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner'

Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee," is hosting "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" in April.

Sorry, President Trump. Samantha Bee will be unavailable to host the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" announced Monday that it would be hosting "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" on April 29 in Washington, D.C., the same night as this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner is scheduled to take place.

"Executives at TBS offered their full support of the gala by nodding politely and then muttering under their breath as we turned around," Bee quipped in a statement released Monday. "The evening is sure to bring plenty of surprises, music, food, and laughter — and if you're not careful, you just might learn something. Specifically, you'll learn how screwed we'd be without a free press."

The correspondents' dinner is traditionally attended by the president and vice president and often includes a roast of the commander in chief and his administration.

Given President Trump's distrust of the media, which he's described as "the opposition party," "very dishonest people" and "fake news," it's unclear how much roasting will take place.

Or, as the statement from "Full Frontal" put it: "We suspect some members of the press may find themselves unexpectedly free that night, and we want to feed them and give them hugs."

The proceeds from the Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner will go to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

"We're really doing this," said Bee. "This is not a joke."