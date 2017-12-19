Sandra Bullock and gal pals go glam in first trailer for 'Ocean's 8'

Move over, Danny Ocean. It’s sister Debbie’s time to shine.

The first trailer for 2018’s highly anticipated “Ocean’s 8” dropped Tuesday morning, giving audiences their first real glimpse into the latest installation of the effortlessly stylish, unspeakably cool heist-movie franchise.

And this time, the ladies take center stage.

Sandra Bullock is now the central character, playing an estranged sibling to Danny, portrayed most recently by George Clooney but originally made famous by Frank Sinatra in 1960.

The trailer opens during Debbie’s parole hearing, during which she speaks freely about how whatever led to her imprisonment was a mistake that she looked forward to rectifying.

Moments later, on the outside, we see that “rectify” means revenge and she needs a crew to pull it off.

Enter Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter, who come together to plan a heist to take place at the Met Gala.

It’s hard to encapsulate the joy of seeing Hollywood’s best and brightest come together to make fun, frothy cinema.

“Ocean’s 8” appears to be tapping into that fun-loving sweet spot crafted by Steven Soderbergh in his “Ocean’s” trilogy, which earned more than $1.1 billion worldwide.

“Ocean's 8” is scheduled to arrive in theaters June 8, 2018.