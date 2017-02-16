Sara Bareilles to brave Broadway and star in 'Waitress'

Sara Bareilles will do a 10-week run on Broadway in "Waitress."

The singer-songwriter announced Thursday that she will be joining the Broadway cast of " Waitress ," the Tony-nominated musical for which she wrote the music and lyrics, for a 10-week run beginning March 31.

Bareilles will take over the lead role of Jenna, a waitress and pie maker trapped in an unfulfilling life. Jessie Mueller, who originated the role, is departing at the end of March.

The musical is an adaptation of Adrienne Shelly's 2007 independent film of the same name.

"Waitress" scored four Tony Award nominations in 2016 -- for musical, lead actress, featured actor, and Bareilles' score. The cast and Bareilles were also nominated at the 2017 Grammy Awards for musical theater album.

Bareilles’ limited engagement in “Waitress” runs March 31-June 11.

Los Angeles theater fans not heading to New York can catch a Bareilles-less “Waitress” when it debuts at the Hollywood Pantages in August.