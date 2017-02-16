Between Adele's wins, Beyonce's show-stopping performance and the political moments from Katy Perry and A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson .Paak and Busta Rhymes, Sunday's Grammy Awards were a night to remember. There was a sad note to the day, with the news that seven-time Grammy winner Al Jarreau died Sunday at 76. With the Oscars around the corner and much of Hollywood still focused on the twists and turns of the presidency of Donald Trump, here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Mariah Carey redeems herself on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
- Ryan Murphy reveals next 'American Horror Story': The 2016 election
- Kanye West debuts SoCal-centric Yeezy Season 5 collection
- Niki Caro to helm live-action 'Mulan' movie
- James Corden and Will Smith take to the sky in new 'Carpool Karaoke' trailer
Sara Bareilles to brave Broadway and star in 'Waitress'
|Libby Hill
It's a role tailor made for Sara Bareilles to play.
The singer-songwriter announced Thursday that she will be joining the Broadway cast of " Waitress ," the Tony-nominated musical for which she wrote the music and lyrics, for a 10-week run beginning March 31.
Bareilles will take over the lead role of Jenna, a waitress and pie maker trapped in an unfulfilling life. Jessie Mueller, who originated the role, is departing at the end of March.
The musical is an adaptation of Adrienne Shelly's 2007 independent film of the same name.
"Waitress" scored four Tony Award nominations in 2016 -- for musical, lead actress, featured actor, and Bareilles' score. The cast and Bareilles were also nominated at the 2017 Grammy Awards for musical theater album.
Bareilles’ limited engagement in “Waitress” runs March 31-June 11.
Los Angeles theater fans not heading to New York can catch a Bareilles-less “Waitress” when it debuts at the Hollywood Pantages in August.